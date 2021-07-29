A licensing application for Triple Seven Pizza at Crowther House, Calverley, seeks to sell alcohol from Fridays to Sundays between 3pm and 10pm.

Despite the application having received no objections from council or police officers, it has attracted objections from members of the public.

One objection read: “There are numerous pubs and restaurants in local non residential areas with no householders to inconvenience.

“We are concerned with regard to anti social noise and behaviour. Ravenscliffe Road already experiences parking difficulties for residents because of use by Shirefit gym members. Noise pollution at the weekend social gatherings is already a concern to our residential neighbourhood.”

Another stated: “This is a residential area mainly made up of families with young children and also a vast amount of elderly residents.

“My concern is the anti-social noise and behaviour during the times it is licensed to serve alcohol and the increase in parking difficulties and added volumes of traffic, in this residential area.”

A representation in support of the application read: “There is a vibrant feel of community and enjoyment on a Saturday afternoon, between 4-8pm, when we can hear families and friends socialising, having fun and being able to put to bed the last 18 months of pain.

“Although it was never designed as a social hub, the initial addition of the gym and more recently the pizza eatery, has given life to an otherwise grey and dull ex industrial space.”

On the application form, owners John Lincoln and Matthew Delahunty said: “We are predominantly a food van with seating and alcohol reserved for people eating. Alcohol served is for consumption with food.

“Currently the majority of our bookings are pre-booked so we have the contact information of the lead booking. We cater for all age groups and provide a family-friendly area.”

The application added that a challenge 25 policy would be operated, while anyone drunk or causing a disruption would be asked to leave.

Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-committee will meet to discuss the application on Monday, August 2.