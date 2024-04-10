Campaign group The Taxpayers’ Alliance has released its Town Hall Rich List 2024, listing council employees in the UK who received over £100,000 in taxpayers’ money in a single financial year.

The list revealed that 24 Leeds City Council employees earned more than £100,000 in the 2022-23 financial year, which is five more than last year and compares to the UK average of nine per local authority. Local authorities are only required to provide names for those with a salary of £150,000 or more.

Chief executive Tom Riordan had the highest salary of £191,870 followed by the council’s director of communities and environment, James Rogers, who earned £189,831.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The salaries paid to our chief officers are consistent with the duties they are required to undertake and the responsibilities they have, with salary grades benchmarked and evaluated according to the size and scope of each individual role.

“Leeds is the country’s second biggest unitary council and remains open and transparent about its salary levels. The number of staff earning over £100,000 represents 0.20% of the workforce.

“The council’s chief executive’s voluntary pay cut over the last few years has also been channelled into additional savings for the council and local good causes, totalling more than one year’s annual salary.

“Like all local authorities, Leeds City Council has faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years due to the pandemic, cost of living crisis and increased demand for services and the council’s senior management team have played an important role in coordinating the city’s response.”

Here are the 12 highest paid employees at Leeds City Council.

Tom Riordan - £191,870 Tom Riordan is the chief executive of Leeds City Council. He earned a salary and total package of £191,870 and has taken a voluntary pay cut over the last few years.

James Rogers - £189,831 James Rogers is the council's director of communities and environment and the city's highest paid officer. He earned a £163,789 salary, £26,042 in pension contributions and a total package of £189,831.

Neil Evans - £163,936 Neil Evans is the local authority's director of resources and housing. He earned a salary and total package of £163,936.

Martin Farrington - £163,789 Martin Farrington is Leeds City Council's director of city development. He earned a salary and total package of £163,789