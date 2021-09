But some Leeds areas get more complaints than others, with one suburb recording almost 1,900 complaints over just six months.

Data from the council, made available on Data Mill North, breaks down noise complaints by postcode area.

Here we reveal the postcodes which recorded the most noise nuisance complaints from January 1 to June 30 2021, the latest available figures.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. LS6 1,892 noise nuisance complaints Photo Sales

2. LS9 689 noise nuisance complaints Photo Sales

3. LS12 559 Photo Sales

4. LS14 517 noise nuisance complaints Photo Sales