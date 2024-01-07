Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Black Bull Otley: Pub landlady hits out as Leeds City Council demands removal of beer shelter

A pub landlady in Otley has hit out after Leeds City Council demanded the removal of a beer shelter.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT
Drinkers at The Black Bull, in Place Square, can enjoy a pint or two while sitting outside no matter the weather, thanks to the boozer’s sheltered seating area.

But according to the council, the wooden structure contravenes planning rules – and must come down.

Mel Green, 44, is the pub’s landlady. She said: “It’s frustrating, to put it mildly. It hasn’t been an issue for the last three years, so why is it an issue now?

Mel Green, 44, is the landlady of The Black Bull pub, in Otley, which has been told by Leeds City Council that it must remove its sheltered seating area - while a petition in favour of the structure racks up more than 1,000 signatures. Photo: Steve Riding.Mel Green, 44, is the landlady of The Black Bull pub, in Otley, which has been told by Leeds City Council that it must remove its sheltered seating area - while a petition in favour of the structure racks up more than 1,000 signatures. Photo: Steve Riding.
“It’s just unfair. It doesn’t change the outlook of the frontage. It’s not even attached to the building.”

Mel, who’s been running the pub since 2018, said that removing the shelter could be bad for business at a time when many traders are struggling.

“We all know that the good old British weather renders outdoor areas useless at times, even in the summer,” she said. “You do your best to improve an area and bring a bit of joy to the town – but then you’re penalised for it. The trade is hard enough without having to deal with this sort of thing.”

The shelter was erected during the pandemic so that drinkers could socially distance while enjoying their favourite tipple. Mel continued: “The government should take some responsibility, because it was put up at their request. Now it feels like we’re being slapped in the face with it.”

The shelter was erected during the pandemic to allow drinkers to enjoy their favourite tipples while maintaining social distancing. Photo: Steve Riding.The shelter was erected during the pandemic to allow drinkers to enjoy their favourite tipples while maintaining social distancing. Photo: Steve Riding.
A council enforcement notice describes the shelter as “unauthorised” and says it is “affecting the heritage significance of the listed building”, which sits in a conservation area. It adds that the owners have three months to appeal the decision.

There has been significant support for a campaign to keep the shelter, with a petition racking up more than 1,000 signatures.

Mel is taking pub staff on holiday to Lanzarote this week, which she said will give her time to consider whether or not to appeal the notice.

