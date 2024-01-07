The Black Bull Otley: Pub landlady hits out as Leeds City Council demands removal of beer shelter
Drinkers at The Black Bull, in Place Square, can enjoy a pint or two while sitting outside no matter the weather, thanks to the boozer’s sheltered seating area.
But according to the council, the wooden structure contravenes planning rules – and must come down.
Mel Green, 44, is the pub’s landlady. She said: “It’s frustrating, to put it mildly. It hasn’t been an issue for the last three years, so why is it an issue now?
“It’s just unfair. It doesn’t change the outlook of the frontage. It’s not even attached to the building.”
Mel, who’s been running the pub since 2018, said that removing the shelter could be bad for business at a time when many traders are struggling.
“We all know that the good old British weather renders outdoor areas useless at times, even in the summer,” she said. “You do your best to improve an area and bring a bit of joy to the town – but then you’re penalised for it. The trade is hard enough without having to deal with this sort of thing.”
The shelter was erected during the pandemic so that drinkers could socially distance while enjoying their favourite tipple. Mel continued: “The government should take some responsibility, because it was put up at their request. Now it feels like we’re being slapped in the face with it.”
A council enforcement notice describes the shelter as “unauthorised” and says it is “affecting the heritage significance of the listed building”, which sits in a conservation area. It adds that the owners have three months to appeal the decision.
There has been significant support for a campaign to keep the shelter, with a petition racking up more than 1,000 signatures.
Mel is taking pub staff on holiday to Lanzarote this week, which she said will give her time to consider whether or not to appeal the notice.