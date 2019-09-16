The 15 most bid on council houses revealed by Leeds Council figures
The most bid on council houses and flats have been revealed by Leeds City Council figures, available from Data Mill North.
Leeds Council allows individuals to bid on three vacant council houses a week and some properties receive hundreds of bids. These are the 15 council houses and flats which received the most expressions of interest between April 1 and June 30 this year.
1. Hillidge Road, Hunslet
A two-bedroom house on Hillidge Road received 588 bids from April to June 2019 (Photo: Google)