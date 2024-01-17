Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 Leeds beauty spots, green spaces and car parks where you could soon be charged to leave your car

Leeds City Council has announced plans to introduce parking charges at 11 sites as it seeks to offset its dire financial position.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

It was revealed in December that the authority needs to save almost £60m in the next year if it is to set a balanced budget – which is a legal requirement. If it cannot do this, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

With that conundrum in mind, the council unveiled a sweeping series of proposals designed to alleviate the financial concerns, but it was admitted that they were unlikely to be popular.

As well as selling off council buildings and axing 750 jobs, the measures include introducing car parking charges at a number of Leeds beauty spots and car parks. Several consultations on the plans are ongoing.

The measures have yet to be officially signed off – and this is expected to happen at a meeting next month.

But until then, here are the 11 sites where you could soon be charged to park your car in Leeds –

Here are the 11 Leeds beauty spots, green spaces and car parks where you could soon be charged to leave your car.

1. Car parking charges

Here are the 11 Leeds beauty spots, green spaces and car parks where you could soon be charged to leave your car. Photo: National World

Temple Newsam Park is one of the three Leeds park where the introduction of car parking charges has been proposed.

2. Temple Newsam Park

Temple Newsam Park is one of the three Leeds park where the introduction of car parking charges has been proposed. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The second Leeds park where the introduction of parking charges has been proposed is Roundhay Park, the much-loved beauty 700-acre beauty spot to the north of the city.

3. Roundhay Park

The second Leeds park where the introduction of parking charges has been proposed is Roundhay Park, the much-loved beauty 700-acre beauty spot to the north of the city. Photo: Steve Riding

The council has also proposed introducing car parking charges at Middleton Park, the 360-acre beauty spot to the south of the city.

4. Middleton Park

The council has also proposed introducing car parking charges at Middleton Park, the 360-acre beauty spot to the south of the city. Photo: Tony Johnson

Separate from the proposed cost-saving measures that were announced in December, Leeds City Council has already consulted on another proposal to introduced car parking charges at Golden Acre Park.

5. Golden Acre Park

Separate from the proposed cost-saving measures that were announced in December, Leeds City Council has already consulted on another proposal to introduced car parking charges at Golden Acre Park. Photo: Simon Hulme

The authority has also consulted on a proposal to introduce car parking charges at Otley Chevin Forest Park, which came before the announcement of other cost-saving proposals in December.

6. Otley Chevin Forest Park

The authority has also consulted on a proposal to introduce car parking charges at Otley Chevin Forest Park, which came before the announcement of other cost-saving proposals in December. Photo: James Hardisty

