The incident happened in September 2019 at a musical ‘Proms on the Pitch’ event at the home of the rugby league side, but has only come to light now in a report published online by Leeds City Council.

The 19 year-old man, who was a staff member for a sub-contractor working on the event, was hit in the chest by a “comet star” from a misdirected firework. The star then richocheted up into his face, close to his left eye.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment on the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headingley Stadium (Photo: Google)

Fantastic Fireworks, the company in charge of the display, said the teenager had sustained a “minor injury” from the incident, which they insisted had been “put to bed by all concerned.”

Details of the incident were revealed in a report filed by the company itself shortly after the event, which included a performance by Yorkshire soprano Lesley Garrett.

The report has been published alongside other documents ahead of a licensing hearing next week, which relates to Headingley’s bid to stage more outdoor music and boxing events.

The report, written by Fantastic Fireworks’ managing director, said: “Immediately following the end of the display I was notified that a member of the production team had been hit by a comet star that had not operated in its correct manner and fired towards the rear of the site where he was located, off the playing surface and near to the central tunnel of the South Stand.”

It added that the teen “had been hit in the lower left ribcage area and the star had ricocheted upwards catching the left side of his face, close to the left eye.

“First aiders and the stadium doctor assessed the injury and sent the injured party to Leeds General Infirmary where he was triaged and allowed to return home after approximately three hours with a gel/cream treatment and an outpatient appointment for Monday September 23 (two days later).”

The report said “broken equipment” had “contributed to the effect not operating in the correct manner and direction” and confirmed the man had been stood well outside a 15m safety boundary placed around the display’s firing zone.

It added: “We at Fantastic Fireworks pride ourselves on providing safe and spectacular displays and take such incidents very seriously.”

In response to further questions about the incident this week, a spokesman for Fantastic Fireworks said: “The incident resulted in a minor injury. He did not sustain any long-lasting injuries.

“There were no complaints made at the time by any party. This incident was put to bed three years ago by all concerned.

“We’ve been responsible for firework displays across Leeds for the last 30 years and our reputation in the industry is second to none.”