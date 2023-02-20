The girl had been known to social services staff at a Yorkshire council since September 2019 and was made subject to a child protection plan in October 2022, a judge was told. Staff discovered that she was pregnant three weeks after an "initial" child protection conference in October 2022, Mr Justice Mostyn heard.

Judges became involved after doctors raised concerns about the delivery of her child. Mr Justice Mostyn, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, made orders allowing medics to perform a Caesarean section without the consent of the teenager’s mother if necessary. He also ruled that the teenager could be deprived of her liberty in order to facilitate and administer treatment if necessary.

The judge, who oversaw private hearings, outlined detail of the case in a ruling published on Monday. He said the teenager had given birth and indicated that she had not been deprived of her liberty and that her mother had consented to a birth plan.

Judges became involved in the girl's case after doctors at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust raised concerns. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Mr Justice Mostyn said bosses at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which is based in Wakefield, had responsibilities for the teenager's medical care and had asked for orders relating to her child's birth.