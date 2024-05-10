Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to turn a listed building into student flats could go ahead despite concerns over the impact on a conservation area.

The scheme would house 334 students if permission is granted to redevelop Springfield House in Woodhouse.

Heritage groups and nearby businesses have objected to a planning application from property developer McLaren for the Grade II-listed building on Hyde Street.

The scheme, which would provide 194 student bedrooms and 140 studio flats, will be discussed by the council’s City Plans Panel next week.

A plans panel report said adjoining wings added to Springfield House in the 20th century would be demolished (Photo by Google)

Two new wings of between four and 13 storeys would be added to the building, which is part of the Woodhouse-Clarendon Road Conservation area.

Historic England, a statutory consultee, objected on heritage grounds and raised concerns that the new extensions would be taller than the original building.

Its objection said: “The proposal, by virtue of its form, bulk, height, massing and design, would fail to pay special regard to the historic character and appearance of the conservation area and cause harm to its significance.

“The extensions are taller than the listed building and will dominate it in terms of scale.”

Other objectors include Leeds Civic Trust, Little Woodhouse Community Association and nearby businesses The Faversham and The Lodge.

Their concerns included noise, a loss of privacy after students move in and increased traffic.

The plans panel report said negative impacts on the listed building and conservation area were outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.

It said: “This is a good location for student residential accommodation.

“While the height proposed for the taller element is challenging, the building is not particularly visible and would join a number of larger structures within the area.”

The panel, which meets on Thursday (May 16), is recommended to defer and delegate the scheme for approval by the council’s chief planning officer.