Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar on Duncan Street in Leeds, where the upper floors have fallen into a dreadful state through years of neglect.

The quarters are unconnected to the businesses downstairs, who are unaffected by the scheme and not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One councillor on the committee which backed the plans on Thursday, said she’d seen dead rats on a visit that morning to the upstairs quarters of the building, where the redevelopment will take place.

Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar.

She added that the smell of the interiors was “unbelievable” and the site was the “worst place” she’d ever seen as a member of the council’s city plans panel.

The scheme was given unanimous backing from a council planning committee, several of whom suggested it was an ideal opportunity to revive the site.

It will effectively operate as an aparthotel, offering visitors and workers passing through the city a short-term stay, with a management team running the venue remotely from off site. Small kitchen facilities will be included with each apartment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Paul Murray told a council planning committee: “It’s going to be a smart hotel so everything will be done via an app, which is then in direct contact with our management team.

"In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen."

“There are kitchens because we anticipate contractors staying during the week and having done that previously myself, you want a home from home. You want to be able to cook, even if it’s just a microwave meal.

“It’s giving people that opportunity and something different to a hotel.”

Mr Murray told the committee that security, maintenance and cleaning services would be provided by a team based away from the premises, but still in Leeds. Residents will be able to contact managers if any issues arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Al Garthwaite told the meeting: “I was one of those who went up and looked at what was there this morning. In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen.

“(There were) dead rats, rat excrement and the smell was unbelievable.

“I’m glad I’ve not got the job of having to clean it up, but I can see the potential.”

She later added: “What the developer has said shows the issues have been well thought through and I’m happy to support it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad