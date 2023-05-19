Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

‘Smart hotel’ plans to refurb 'smelly and rat-infested' space approved by Leeds City Council

Plans to create a “smart hotel” by refurbishing the smelly and rat-infested quarters above a city centre diner have been approved.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar on Duncan Street in Leeds, where the upper floors have fallen into a dreadful state through years of neglect.

The quarters are unconnected to the businesses downstairs, who are unaffected by the scheme and not involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One councillor on the committee which backed the plans on Thursday, said she’d seen dead rats on a visit that morning to the upstairs quarters of the building, where the redevelopment will take place.

Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar.Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar.
Ten apartments will be built above the Mommy Thai restaurant and Sqew bar.

She added that the smell of the interiors was “unbelievable” and the site was the “worst place” she’d ever seen as a member of the council’s city plans panel.

The scheme was given unanimous backing from a council planning committee, several of whom suggested it was an ideal opportunity to revive the site.

It will effectively operate as an aparthotel, offering visitors and workers passing through the city a short-term stay, with a management team running the venue remotely from off site. Small kitchen facilities will be included with each apartment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developer Paul Murray told a council planning committee: “It’s going to be a smart hotel so everything will be done via an app, which is then in direct contact with our management team.

"In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen.""In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen."
"In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen."

“There are kitchens because we anticipate contractors staying during the week and having done that previously myself, you want a home from home. You want to be able to cook, even if it’s just a microwave meal.

“It’s giving people that opportunity and something different to a hotel.”

Mr Murray told the committee that security, maintenance and cleaning services would be provided by a team based away from the premises, but still in Leeds. Residents will be able to contact managers if any issues arise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Al Garthwaite told the meeting: “I was one of those who went up and looked at what was there this morning. In seven years of being on this plans panel it’s probably the worst place I’ve ever seen.

“(There were) dead rats, rat excrement and the smell was unbelievable.

“I’m glad I’ve not got the job of having to clean it up, but I can see the potential.”

She later added: “What the developer has said shows the issues have been well thought through and I’m happy to support it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Dan Cohen added: “I think it’s a good application. It’s bringing a vacant unit back into use, in a part of the city we’d want to encourage buildings to be used.”

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilMommy Thai