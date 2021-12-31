According to new proposals from developers Harworth, the site of Skelton Grange Power Station could soon become nearly 75,000 square metres of “industrial, storage or distribution” space.

This would comprise of five separate buildings over a 20 hectare site.

The area is home to the former coal-fired power station which was demolished in the 1990s and has sat empty ever since. Other parts of the site have seen approval for energy-from-waste and battery storage facilities, all expected to be up and running in the next couple of years.

An artist's impression of the plans

According to the developers’ design and access statement, sent to council planners earlier this month, the development would consist of around 80 per cent industrial use, with the remaining fifth of the site used for access and infrastructure.

The developers said: “The proposals will provide a high quality employment park which will deliver substantial socio-economic benefits and enhance the site and surrounding area.”

More detailed aspects of the plans, including the materials and specific building designs are set to be addressed in a later version of the plans, known as reserved matters.

The period for comments to be submitted to the council ends on January 28, 2022, with a final decision expected to be made in mid-March.