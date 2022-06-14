Security and anti-terrorism measures planned in Leeds for new David Oluwale artwork

An artwork remembering Mr Oluwale, who drowned in 1969 after being repeatedly beaten and racially abused by two officers, will be unveiled next year in Leeds’ new Aire Park, in Hunslet.

The sculpture, which is being created by by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare, is part of a drive to make the city’s public art offering more diverse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the alleged theft of a plaque dedicated to Mr Oluwale’s memory on Leeds Bridge in April, for which two men have since been arrested. Picture: James Hardisty.

But the artist has been asked to consider “anti-terrorism and anti-vandalism” measures within its design, include paint resistant to graffiti, by Leeds City Council.

It follows the alleged theft of a plaque dedicated to Mr Oluwale’s memory on Leeds Bridge in April, for which two men have since been arrested.

The council, which will be responsible for the sculpture’s maintenance, said “specialist advice is being sought around the artwork.”

In a decision notice published online, the coucil said: “Security of the artwork within this space is a major factor to consider, given the recent theft of the David Oluwale blue plaque from Leeds Bridge.

“Following the removal of the blue plaque, both the Shonibare studio and Planit-IE (the appointed design consultants) have been asked to prioritise anti-vandalism and anti-terrorist measures within the design, whilst considering access and aesthetics.

“The studio has already committed to using a layer of anti-graffiti paint.”

The council said that the Meadow Lane site, which forms part of the new Aire Park along with the old Tetley brewery site, “has in place measures to prevent vehicular damage to the public or to the artwork as part of its anti-terrorism provision.”

It also said that CCTV would be installed in the area.

Mr Oluwale, who was originally from Nigeria, drowned in the River Aire after running away from two officers, both of whom were cleared of manslaughter but jailed for assault after a subsequent trial.