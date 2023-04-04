Sam’s Mini-Market, on Dib Lane, has asked the city council for a licence to sell booze between 7am and 11pm daily. The premises, which falls within Leeds’ Seacroft and Killingbeck ward, is being set up in the former Fulton Foods store on the road’s parade of shops.

But some neighbours claim allowing another retailer to sell booze will cause them a nuisance and potentially make local littering and crime worse.

Five written objections and a petition with 31 signatures have been circulated against the application. A hearing at Civic Hall scheduled for next Tuesday will determine whether or not the licence is granted.

Sam’s Mini-Market, on the site of the former Fulton Foods on Dib Lane, has asked the city council for a licence to sell booze between 7am and 11pm daily (Photo: Google/PA Wire)

In their written email to the council, one of the objectors said: “We already have the Co-op, Tesco Express and Springfields (shop) all (within) less than a mile of each other. And the amount of empty alcoholic bottles and cans that are littered all over the estate and road near each store just gets worse.

“I know this as I’m part of the Seacroft Wombles and the huge amount of trash we collect, mainly cans and bottles, is really depressing. Dib Lane itself doesn’t really need another outlet that opens late and encourages anti-social behaviour in any way.”

Another said that the application, “is encouraging the accessibility and availability of alcohol in society and I feel this is wrong.”

They added: “On the same parade of shops where the mini-market is to sit, there are also at least three takeaways and there are is already an issue with associated litter and some anti-social behaviour.”

Local police and the council’s environmental health team have not objected to the application, however, after applicant Sarvat Hossaini agreed to several requested conditions. In the application form to the council, Mr Hossaini’s representatives outlined in detail how he would uphold the licensing rules all stores selling alcohol are subject to.

These included maintaining a working and affective CCTV system, operating a Challenge 25 policy and ensuring staff are adequately trained.

Outlining how public nuisance may be prevented, the application form said: “Management and staff are to use their best endeavours to prevent persons loitering outside the premises and to ensure that persons refused entry or ejected are asked to leave the vicinity of the premises.

“Prominent, clear and legible notices must be displayed at all exits requesting that customers respect the needs of local residents and to leave the premises and area quietly.”