Safety fears force sudden closure of Leeds lake path
The Friends of Roundhay Park have said part of the footpath running around Waterloo Lake will be closed with immediate effect until further notice.
In a post on social media the group said: “As part of ongoing improvement works and response to recent safety concerns, part of the footpath running around Waterloo Lake will be temporarily closed to the public.”
They said the closure would be “effective immediately until further notice”.
The post adds it is for “essential resurfacing works to improve path conditions” as part of “public safety concerns due to hazardous conditions”.
Meanwhile Leeds Parks and Countryside Service said: “We will provide updates as soon as reopening date is confirmed.
“We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience while we carry out these essential works.
“Please use alternative routes and follow signage on site.”