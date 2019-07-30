Revealed: The worst areas in Leeds for pothole complaints

Have your say

Leeds City Council received more than 37,000 complaints about potholes over a five year period – that’s around 20 a day.

The figures come following a freedom of information request, and also break down the complaints by council ward.

Find out how many pothole complaints took place in your area.

We also have statistics on the total equivalent spend by the council on filling in potholes over that same five year period, from April 2014 to March 2019.

See if you can see your ward below.

Total number of pothole complaints by ward, 2014-2019:

Adel and Wharfedale - 995

Alwoodley - 1755

Ardsley and Robin Hood - 697

Armley - 1,137

Beeston and Holbeck - 1,218

Bramley and Stanningley - 755

Burmantofts Richmond Hill - 833

Calverley and Farsley - 1,182

Chapel Allerton - 1,547

City and Hunslet - 2,104

Crossgates and Whinmoor - 863

Farnley and Wortley - 1,358

Garforth and Swillington - 1,029

Gipton and Harehills - 1,470

Guiseley and Rawdon - 1,152

Harewood - 2,376

Headingley - 328

Horsforth - 950

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 774

Killingbeck and Seacroft - 1,193

Kippax and Methley - 653

Kirkstall - 884

Middleton Park - 651

Moortown - 1,355

Morley North - 703

Morley South - 906

Otley and Yeadon - 1,157

Pudsey - 1,179

Rothwell - 599

Roundhay - 1,865

Temple Newsam - 815

Weetwood - 936

Wetherby - 2,218

Equivalent spend, by ward, on filling potholes from 2014-2019:

Adel and Wharfedale - £52,161

Alwoodley - £92,341

Ardsley and Robin Hood - £37,900

Armley - £60,577

Beeston and Holbeck - £65,777

Bramley and Stanningley - £39,921

Burmantofts Richmond Hill - £43,803

Calverley and Farsley - £63,269

Chapel Allerton - £83,086

City and Hunslet - £109,310

Crossgates and Whinmoor - £45,825

Farnley and Wortley - £71,152

Garforth and Swillington - £54,001

Gipton and Harehills - £80,301

Guiseley and Rawdon - £60,364

Harewood - £127,498

Headingley - £17,228

Horsforth - £51,107

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - £41,974

Killingbeck and Seacroft - £63,409

Kippax and Methley - £36,296

Kirkstall - £46,388

Middleton Park - £34,657

Moortown - £71,785

Morley North - £37,860

Morley South - £49,389

Otley and Yeadon - £61,345

Pudsey - £62,392

Rothwell - £31,945

Roundhay - £98,571

Temple Newsam - £42,615

Weetwood - £48,939

Wetherby - £119,792