Revamp approved for Leeds church to boost food bank and youth services

Community facilities will be improved under refurbishment and extension plans for a north Leeds church.

Buildings at St Paul’s Church in Ireland Wood will be modernised after a successful application for planning permission.

Leeds City Council gave consent for a project which includes front and rear extensions at the site on Raynel Drive, along with re-roofing works.

The council received 24 letters of support for plans to improve the church hall, its Jubilee Rooms and a cottage used as offices.

A design report said a food bank and youth groups were among users of the facilities.

It said: “The proposed scheme aims to enhance the existing building, creating a warm space for the church and wider community to use.

“The key driver of this project is to create a facility which can cater for the needs of the community.”

Better insulation and new doors would keep the buildings warm, the report said. A new foyer was planned to provide a brighter space to welcome visitors.

The report said: “The spaces are a well used and needed part of the community.

“These proposals ensure their continued use and the provision of additional services within the community.”

The council said designs for the scheme had been revised to ensure it was in keeping with the surrounding area.

The project would include the planting of trees, hedges and wild flower seeds around the church.

The design report said: “The proposals have been designed to complement the area in which the church is sited with high quality materials and design.”