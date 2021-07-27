Canal Mills in Armley a former textile mill complex dating back to the 1800s, is set to be home for 148 new homes, after plans from Rhodes Asset Management were approved by the council.

A report, written by council officers, granted the applicants full planning permission subject to conditions, including landscaping and car parking.

According to a design and access statement submitted by the developers, the development would include 85 apartments, 46 of which would be one-bed, and 39 two-bed.

An artist's impression of what the new Canal Mills development could look like.

It would also include 35 two-bed and 28 three-bed townhouses, as well as seven commercial spaces, likely to become shops.

The site would ensconce 149 parking spaces, multiple cycle stores to accommodate 148 bikes, and extra short-stay cycle stands.

The applicant said in planning documents: “The proposal aims to create a high density mixed-use development of very high quality. Apartments are located on the canal frontage, to maximise views where possible.

“The building scale then decreases in height moving towards the listed building adjacent to Armley Road and also away from Castleton mill, along the canal frontage.”

Landscaping at Canal Mills is also part of the redevelopment project.