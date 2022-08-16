Resident claims Leeds pub music is 'like a bad night in Benidorm’ amid plans to extend opening hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter, which was sent to Leeds City Council licensing chiefs added The Woodman, in Selby Road, had become “like the scene from the Life of Brian”, adding it was now impossible to sleep early due to the “boom boom” of the loud music at the pub.

It comes amid plans from the pub to increase its alcohol serving and opening hours, with a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee set to decide on the application next week.

The Woodman Pub in Selby Road.

While this resident was scathing in their objection, several others praised the pub for its atmosphere and "kind and approachable staff".

The letter, whose author’s details were redacted, stated: "For about 36 years it has been relatively quiet and pleasant, but over the last 3-4 years since the new management has taken over, it has gone from a quiet local pub to a bad night in Benidorm syndrome (sic) to put it mildly, with loud music being played with a constant boom boom repetition most nights.

"I can no longer go to bed early as I did when the pub was quiet, as the pub car park is an extension to the pub itself, and often full of people. It is not possible to sleep before 12pm due to loud music, screaming voices and abusive language and behaviour."

The application from the pub is for permission to increase sale of alcohol from midnight to 1am on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, and to start from 10am on Saturday and Sunday mornings. It also wants permission to stay open until 1.30am on Sunday mornings.

The letter continued: “Regardless of time of day, (it was never like this), it’s like the scene from ‘The Life of Brian’”, but the subsequent text was unfortunately redacted.

The Life of Brian is a 1979 Monty Python comedy film, in which a man living in ancient Judea is confused for Jesus Christ.

The lengthy correspondence continued to make claims about antisocial behaviour in the area, before stating: “I feel the ‘old’ Woodman sadly is going to end up like the previous two pubs [nearby] by being closed down as it’s now getting overrun by trouble makers.”

Under the heading “My final point”, the author concluded: “The two girls now running the pub seem to be ok, but don’t really seem to be aware of what’s happening, or if so, they’re unable to handle it.”

The management of the Woodman had put little in the way of comments in their application, but their Facebook page states: “From a great selection of drinks, to all the best sporting action, to pub quizzes and live music. Get involved in as little or as much as you'd like in the heart of your local community.”

The pub has an average review of 4.3/5 on Google.

One punter wrote: “Great pub. Friendly atmosphere. Great karaoke Saturday nights and late Sunday afternoons. Reasonable prices. Great landlady.”

Another pub-goer said: “What a fantastic night you have when you visit this pub. The staff are very friendly and approachable you will not be disappointed.”

A spokesperson for the pub’s management said: “The Craft Union Pub Company totally refutes any allegations made by the objector to our application to slightly extend the trading hours on weekends.

“We have tried to engage with the objector so that any issues could be discussed and hopefully ironed out but we have had no response.

“All the responsible authorities (Police, Environmental Health etc) have no objection to the application neither do any other residents apart from one.

“Despite our attempts to re-assure the objector, this application will now be heard in front of the Licensing Committee at Leeds City Council and we look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the committee that Craft Union are a respected responsible pub operator.”