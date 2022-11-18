Queensway Primary School, in Yeadon, could be shut for good as early as July, pending the outcome of a consultation process, which saw hundreds of responses critical of the plan.

The Labour administration has come under fire for its handling of the proposal, with parents and school governors pleading for a change of heart, and arguing children’s lives will be severely disrupted.

Opposition parties and a local Labour councillor for Guiseley and Rawdon have also called for a U-turn and for the council to apologise.

The local authority insists no final decision has been made, but that the proposal is fuelled by a severe lack of school-aged kids in the Aireborough area.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday, executive member for education, Jonathan Pryor said: “Any consultation over whether or not to close a school is always going to be emotive, controversial and clearly quite upsetting to those directly impacted.

“But it’s important to be clear that no decision has been made and so I’m not in a position to talk about some things, because that may pre-empt the decision.”

Councillor Pryor said that neighbouring schools had declined to reduce their own intake of pupils to keep Queensway open and that councils no longer had powers to force schools to do so.

Under the current funding system, schools are paid a set amount per pupil they teach.

Addressing opposition councillors directly, Councillor Pryor said that Queensway’s budget had shrunk by £1.7m since 2010, despite its small size.

He added: “We talk in here about austerity. This is the effect of austerity. We’re not making it up or just saying it for political reasons.

“This is the direct impact of your cuts.”

Councillors across the chamber at Civic Hall had earlier applauded a group of parents from Queensway, who spoke emotionally about the “undue anxiety” the process had caused their community.

Mum Vicky Lancaster told the chamber: “My children need stability and to stay in a school where they’re happy and loved.

“Our children’s lives and wellbeing are in your hands and we ask that you reconsider, based on the detrimental impact closing the school will have.”

The council’s senior leadership team is set to decide next week whether to progress the proposal onto the next stage, which would see a second consultation start after Christmas.

But in the chamber on Wednesday, rival parties accused each other of playing politics over the issue.

Meanwhile, around 40 pupils have already been taken out of the school by their parents since the idea first came to light in September.

Conservative councillor Dan Cohen said: “I can only imagine the sledgehammer of horror this council has hit parents with, with the suggestion of closing this school.

“I’m not surpised parents have voted with their feet.

