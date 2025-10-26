£200k plan to bring ‘café culture’ and greener streets to Leeds market town

A £200,000 pavement-widening scheme on a town shopping street is set to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme planned for Kirkgate, in Otley, would see benches installed and trees planted to encourage visitors to the town.

The city council and Otley Town Council ran public consultations on plans to widen the street’s eastern footway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report said the project would help create a “cafe culture”, similar to streets in Leeds City Centre.

It said: “The widened footway will have trees, planters and benches provided to make shopping for residents and visitors a more pleasant experience with opportunities to rest.”

Improvements would also be made to a an existing pedestrian crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The proposed works will ensure a more pedestrian friendly environment, helping to improve the general safety of the street.”

Some businesses in the town voiced opposition to the scheme, with concerns including road narrowing and traffic congestion.

Design for the project were revised since an initial consultation was launched in 2020.

The report said: “The main concerns in the feedback were a narrowing of the road and traffic concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this is not the case, and these proposals seek to widen the actual running lanes for vehicles.”

Leeds City Council said a detailed construction plan would minimise disruption for businesses.

The project was set to cost £205,000 in total, including £180,000 from the government’s Active Travel Fund and £25,000 from the town council.