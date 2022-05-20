Positive feedback for 19-storey Leeds hotel planned to neighbour Bridgewater Place

Developers Southside Leeds are pulling together a scheme which could see a 19-storey hotel put up next to the giant apartment tower in Holbeck.

A disused 1980s office block off Water Lane would be demolished to create the necessary space.

The hotel would be flanked by four office blocks, which would range between nine and 12 storeys high.

No planning application has been submitted yet, but Leeds councillors gave a thumbs-up to the concept of the scheme, after being shown an early set of designs at a meeting on Thursday.

Labour member Al Garthwaite said the plans could benefit the 19th century Grove Inn pub, which discreetly neighbours the site, tucked away as it is behind other buildings.

She said: “I think it’s a great opportunity for the Grove Inn. Anything that provides a route through to there would be really good because it’s a big selling point for the area and of real interest to visitors.”

Her colleague, Councillor Kayleigh Brooks said: “I think it will add an extra dimension to the area with the offices, so there’s more people coming to the area to spend their money, as well as to work.”

Council officers are keen on the idea, having suggested it offers a “significant opportunity” to regenerate a large brownfield site.

However, the developers have been told they may have to install wind mitigation measures around the hotel and offices, which could mimic the baffles on Bridgewater Place.

Those were put up in 2017, after a vicious wind tunnel effect around the flats was blamed for causing one death and several other serious injuries to pedestrians.

Jonathan Knowles, speaking on behalf of the developers at Thursday’s meeting, said: “Early stage wind assessments have shown no detrimental effect on Bridgewater Place.

“As we move forward and we get through development, comfort and safety will be considered.