Police probe after 'vile' racist letters sent to four Labour councillors in Wakefield

County Hall in Wakefield

The anonymous letters, which have been described as “vile”, contained Islamophobic language and suggested Muslims were “dangerous to society”.

Labour members Steve Tulley, Michael Graham, Betty Rhodes and Olivia Rowley all received a version of the note, which was signed off as ‘A Conservative colleague’.

Wakefield’s Conservatives expressed “shock and disgust” at the letter and said it had not come from any of their councillors.

West Yorkshire Police said it was “currently investigating allegations of malicious communications and sending communications of an offensive nature”.

South Elmsall and South Kirkby councillor Steve Tulley said: “There’s just no place for this in society. It’s just not acceptable.

“I hope the police get to the bottom of who’s responsible for it.”

Wakefield West councillor Michael Graham said the letter’s contents were “vile”.

He said: "Getting letters sent to your home with that kind of vitriol is just another example of what we have to deal with. It’s not why I became a councillor.”

Wakefield’s Conservative group leader Nic Stansby said she was deeply upset at being told of the letters and sympathised with those who received them.

She said: “I was really shocked and disgusted by it.

“It certainly wasn’t sent by any of our councillors.

“I’ve had abuse myself and no-one should have to put up with receiving letters like that. It’s just not on.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.