Empty land left behind by the old Thyssen Krupp building, on Kirkstall Road, could be converted into 130 residential units, all of which would be classed as “affordable housing” under early proposals.

Thyssen Krupp, which is a conglomerate of engineering and manufacturing businesses, left the site when horrendous flooding hit the area seven years ago.

The building was later demolished.

There was little commercial interest in the land in the years that followed, but planning permission was then granted for 272 flats to be built on the site in 2019.

Those plans were abandoned a year later, however.

Now, the not-for-profit provider Your House group has emerged with a new scheme to convert the property into 43 houses and 87 flats.

No planning application has been submitted as yet, but the concept of the development and early designs will go before a panel of Leeds councillors for their thoughts next week.

A report by council officers hinted at enthusiasm for the scheme.

It said that “in its current condition the existing site detracts from the wider townscape in a prominent location”, close to the city centre.

In terms of the impact of the plans on the surrounding area, officers added: “The proposed development of 130 units is unlikely to exceed the capacity of local infrastructure or services.

“The site is considered (to be) within a highly sustainable location close to services along Kirkstall Road and within Armley.

“In addition, there are also frequent public transport services along both Kirkstall Road and Viaduct Road.”