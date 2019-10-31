Plans approved for 110 flats in Holbeck in 11-storey bronze building

Holbeck in Leeds

Citylife Developments was given approval for the plans, comprising of 101 flats across 10 storeys, in 2017. Their amendments will see an extra storey and another nine flats added, taking the total to 110 new apartments being built in Holbeck.

Although originally accepted in 2017, Leeds City Council planning panel members this week approved amendments to the project on Manor Road which will see an extra storey added.

Councillors broadly supported the move, but Coun Colin Campbell was among those who voiced concerns that there was a lack of green space accompanying the raft of development in the region.

An artists' impression of the development

"The problem we're getting down in the Holbeck area is we're getting a lot of development- a lot of quite nice development - but we're missing out on some of the things that could soften it up," Coun Campbell said.

He added the area around the development was "pretty sterile" and said if it was a new development he'd expect the council to ask for some contribution to green space.

Councillors also expressed their disappointment that the original plan for window shutters had been removed, due to the manufacturer ceasing production of them.

"It (now) looks a bit dull to me, bit stark... it doesn't enhance the look of the area. It's not part of Leeds that does us particular credit. I would have liked to see a more imaginative solution," Coun Denise Ragan said.

In debate, Nick Brown of Nick Brown Architects, which is leading the project, said it would continue to work with officers to provide extra green space near the development.

It was good enough for councillors, who voted unanimously in favour of it, with panel chair James McKenna calling it 'a great addition' to Holbeck.

