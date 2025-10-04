Phone mast plans thrown out in Burley after road safety concerns

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2025, 05:30 BST
Plans for a 20-metre mobile phone mast on a busy highway have been blocked after road safety concerns were raised.placeholder image
Telecoms firm Cornerstone sought permission for the installation on Cardigan Road in Burley.

The company said it would boost mobile phone services and was in a suitable location.

But Leeds City Council refused planning permission for the mast and six antenna near the junction with Harold Terrace.

A planning officer’s report gave the mast’s visual impact and highway safety as the reasons for refusal.

It said: “The proposed telecommunication equipment would be prominently visible in the local street scene and long distance views.

“Additionally it is considered that the proposed equipment would obstruct highway junction visibility.”

The council said existing mobile mast sites could be used to house the equipment.

A planning report by Cornerstone, which provides mast equipment for companies including Vodafone, said alternative locations had been considered.

It said: “Mobiles can only work with a network of base stations in place where people want to use their mobile phones or other wireless devices.

“Without base stations, the mobile phones and other devices we rely on simply won’t work.”

