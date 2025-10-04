Parking charge shake-up 'doesn't go far enough' for town hailed 'jewel in the crown'

Council bosses have made some changes to their unpopular plans to shake up parking charges in Ilkley | James Hardisty

Council bosses have made some changes to their unpopular plans to shake up parking charges in Ilkley – but one local Councillor says the amendments “don’t go far enough.”

Early this Summer, Bradford Council revealed plans to change on and off street parking charges across the district.

In Ilkley the changes would see the free one-hour parking concession removed from on street parking bays, the charging period extended to 8pm, charges introduced on Bank Holidays and maximum stay periods introduced for blue badge holders.

The council said this would help standardise charges across the district.

We’re not asking for special treatment for Ilkley – we don’t think anywhere should have evening or Bank Holiday charges. Coun Andrew Loy (Cons, Ilkley)

A public consultation on the changes was held, and 663 people objected to the plans. There was also a petition signed by 1,481 people objecting to the removal of the one-hour free concession and the introduction of evening and Bank Holiday charging.

Many of the objectors raised concerns about the free one hour parking concession being scrapped, saying the period of free parking was “vital for short trips into the town centre and for maintaining the vitality of local businesses.”

At a meeting of the council’s decision-making executive members were asked to approve the changes – but with some major concessions.

Officers said that in light of the objections, the one-hour free parking would be retained on three streets – New Brook Street, Kings Road, and Cowpasture Road.

This would mean 161 on street spaces in the town would retain an hour’s free parking. However, the other changes would still go ahead.

A report to the executive said: “Objectors suggested that the loss of the one-hour concession would deter visitors and reduce footfall.

“Previous academic studies, including work undertaken by Leeds University and other town centre surveys, suggest that the relationship between parking tariffs and town centre vitality is complex, and that tariff changes alone are rarely decisive in determining retail or hospitality performance. It is acknowledged that perceptions of parking convenience can influence local sentiment.”

Coun Andrew Loy (Cons, Ilkley) said: “The proposed compromise doesn’t go far enough. The roads mentioned are five or 10 minutes’ walk away from the town centre.

“We’re not asking for special treatment for Ilkley – we don’t think anywhere should have evening or Bank Holiday charges.”

He urged the council to withdraw the proposals and “rethink” its plans.

Coun Alex Ross Shaw, executive for regeneration, planning and transport, said Ilkley was one of the “jewels in the crown” of the Bradford District, but added: “A lot of these parking measures came out of an acceptance that parking in the town was a major issue that needed regulating.”

He added: “Ilkley is very successful and the car parks are mostly full, so I don’t think adding free periods would drive any extra economic activity.”