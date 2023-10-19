Papa John's Woodhouse: Pizza chain to do business until 2am after Leeds council agreement
The pizza chain’s branch on Belle Vue Road, in Woodhouse, had asked for permission to run until 5am every day of the week. But their licensing application faced opposition to the idea from environmental health officers, who claimed noise from the premises could disturb nearby residents.
The matter was due to be decided at a council licensing hearing at Civic Hall on Tuesday, but the meeting was cancelled in advance.
A spokesperson for the council said Papa John’s’ application had been granted “as applied for”, subject to agreements it had reached with Environmental Health and West Yorkshire Police in advance of the hearing.
It was later clarified that the takeaway had been given a licence to run until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights. Its midnight closing time will remain unchanged for the rest of the week.
The police’s own objection had been withdrawn several weeks ago, after the branch agreed to a number of conditions.