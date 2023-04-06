The old Highbury Works Cricket Club, next to Meanwood Park, is bound by a 1997 covenant which technically prevents it having any other use.

Now the government’s Planning Inspectorate has dismissed an appeal by the property’s current owner, Ed Arvley, to ditch that agreement, which would have made developing the site easier. Leeds City Council refused his initial application to scrap the clause last year.

The stalemate around the now dishevelled and sorry-looking land – which has been largely empty since 2004 when the cricket club folded – appears set to continue.

The site next to Meanwood Park was used by Highbury Works Cricket Club for more than 70 years, until it folded in 2004. Photo: LDRS

Local campaigners in Meanwood have been at odds with Mr Arvley throughout the case, arguing the greenbelt site should be opened up and made available for the community. They’ve also criticised him for the land’s unkempt state.

Mr Arvley insisted at an appeal hearing in January that the site will never be used for sport while he owns it and accused his opponents of being too narrow-minded in their vision for the site’s future.

In his written ruling, Inspector Mark Brooker said there was, “no requirement on the landowner to provide access to the site or to maintain the site for purposes of cricket, but it nonetheless is clear that the area can only be used as a ‘cricket pitch’.”

He added: “In this respect, there is an ongoing demand for cricket playing and training space in the area which the appeal site, although small, could fulfil.”

The site has been largely empty since 2004, when the cricket club folded, and has become unkempt. Photo: LDRS

Mr Arvley had told the hearing the council had been wrong to define the whole site as a cricket pitch when it ruled against ditching the clause last year. But the planning inspector said the “intention” of the clause is “clear”, citing evidence from Sport England that though the land is too small for adult-grade cricket, it would be suitable for junior matches. The Yorkshire Cricket Board’s claim that there is a shortage of cricket facilities across Leeds was also referenced.

Mr Arvley’s claim for the council to refund the costs of bringing the case to the Planning Inspectorate was also dismissed.

Local campaigner Julian Oxley said that despite the ruling, there was no sign of the 19-year impasse breaking, as the landowner does not have to pro-actively maintain the site for cricket. Mr Oxley said: “The whole situation doesn’t seem like it’s going to change.

“It’s just the latest application that’s had to be fought and rebuffed. It’s a waste of people’s time and effort and a waste of a resource.”

Despite losing the appeal, Mr Arvley said he welcomed the inspector’s judgement that he was under no obligation to open up the site, or maintain it. Asked what his next steps would be, Mr Arvley said he now had no immediate plans for the land.

“I don’t need to do anything,” he said. “Any future plans I put forward will go through the planning application system and follow due process.”