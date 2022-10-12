Ashcourt Group is sharing its vison for the transformation of a brownfield site at Fleet, Oulton, into an eco-friendly leisure facility including lodges, a wedding and conference facility and a community café, all located within beautiful landscaped surroundings.

The Fleet Lane site in Oulton is located on the former Bayford oil depot developed in the 1960’s and has been used as a storage depot and historically generated large volumes of HGV movements through the village, a point recognised by the local community as “not sustainable”.

The Fleet Lane site in Oulton is located on the former Bayford oil depot developed in the 1960’s.

The site sits between the River Aire and Aire and Calder Navigation to the east of the town of Woodlesford. The site is located next to the RSPB St Aidan's Nature Park and close to the Water Haigh Country Park with many popular walking and cycling routes.

Ashcourt Group has launched a public consultation following positive community engagement in 2021, ahead of submitting a planning application.

The plans have been unveiled on the project consultation website www.fleetlane-consultation.co.uk and a public consultation event will take place at the Oulton Institute on Tuesday, October 18 (5pm-7:45pm).

Plans will consist of 40 eco-lodges and wedding venue built using locally sourced materials and designed to complement the landscape, delivering economic value to both the local community and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashcourt Group has launched a public consultation following positive community engagement in 2021.

The wedding venue/conference facility would cater for up to 120 guests, in a venue which benefit local community gatherings and events.

Sustainable measures include green roofs, solar panels, air source heat pumps, and increasing biodiversity across the site.

Additional improvements will be made to road surfaces on Fleet Lane, better passing places, enhanced disabled access, as well as additional visitor parking spaces on-site and improved security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Ashcourt Group commented: “We are excited to launch this second piece of public consultation to gain views from the community and ensure the submitted plans best respond to local need.”

“The brownfield site is in the greenbelt but, we feel these plans will massively enhance the environment and create a place that the community can enjoy.”