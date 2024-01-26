Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rating follows a thorough inspection of the council’s adult skills provision and employer provider apprenticeship programme, and sees the team reach the highest level of achievement.

The service was rated Outstanding in all six inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

Leeds City Council was rated Outstanding in all six inspected categories. Pictures: NW/LCC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog said: "Adult learners gain valuable skills, which often transform their lives. They benefit from a highly ambitious curriculum that meets a diverse range of needs across the city.

"Learners are supported very well to achieve aspiring and personalised targets relevant to their skills, age and phase of education."

In the last academic year, nearly 3,500 Leeds residents were able to access community learning opportunities across the city through the service.

Inspectors said that senior leaders and staff in Leeds have created a “highly effective" personal and social development programme for learners and apprentices which supports them well for their future employment and in their everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: "Learners and apprentices demonstrate significant commitment beyond the requirements of their programme. They are actively involved in projects to support their peers and the local community.

"Teachers ensure that learners and apprentices are prepared well for the next phase of education, training or employment."

Leeds has become the first local authority in England to receive an Outstanding rating in this area since the implementation of a new education inspection framework in 2019. It also builds on the previous Good rating the service received in 2013.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader said: "We are delighted with this rating, and glowing feedback. It shows the huge amount of work that has been put into this service to achieve such as excellent result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am so pleased that the hard work of all our dedicated staff and partners has been recognised so congratulations and thanks to everyone involved.

"In Leeds we are passionate about supporting people to thrive, be that through new skills or encouragement and education about career options and how to find and get into work.