Leeds City Council are set to consult over plans to convert a historic city church into housing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newall Church Hall, was built by Otley Parish Church on land off Newall Carr Road in the late 1920s, but in 2020 after lying vacant for almost 20 years the church and the green space around it were sold.

Plans include the construction of new four build housing to the rear of the site, along with the conversion of the existing Church Hall into a two dwelling property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application states: “This application seeks to grant approval for a deliverable scheme, that further enhances the existing residential area and provide much needed family housing in Otley.

Newall Church Hall was sold in 2020 after lying vacant for almost 20 years. Picture: James Hardisty

“The proposed dwellings very much take their design cues from nearby housing with particular reference to Prince Henry’s Court. Split face stone walling with ashlar detailing Newall Hall, Newall Carr Road, Otley to the heads and cills will provide a timeless palette which will retain a quality, timeless appearance and very much aligned to the more historic Otley housing provision.”

Located within walking distance of Prince Henry’s Grammar School and on a key city bus route, plans were originally submitted for the demolition of Newall Church Hall and development of eight semi-detached dwellings with associated greenspace and landscaping.

However, the application was withdrawn following feedback from the council which related to the development of protected areas of green space, loss of a non-designated heritage asset and the quality of the proposed site layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The council advised that with regards to taking the scheme forward, the Applicant should consider the retention and conversion of the church hall, which would be a significant benefit in weighing up the planning balance.

Plans include the construction of new four build housing to the rear of the site, along with the conversion of the existing Church Hall. Picture: James Hardisty

“It was indicated that the retention of the church hall together with an improved layout of development on the area of protected greenspace would merit further discussion and the Council welcomed a pre-application submission.”

Historic England, consulted during the planning process, added: “On the basis of the information available to date, in our view you do not need to notify or consult us on this application under the relevant statutory provisions.”