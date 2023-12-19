Newall Church Hall: Leeds council to consult over plans to convert historic Otley church into low-cost housing
Newall Church Hall, was built by Otley Parish Church on land off Newall Carr Road in the late 1920s, but in 2020 after lying vacant for almost 20 years the church and the green space around it were sold.
Plans include the construction of new four build housing to the rear of the site, along with the conversion of the existing Church Hall into a two dwelling property.
The application states: “This application seeks to grant approval for a deliverable scheme, that further enhances the existing residential area and provide much needed family housing in Otley.
“The proposed dwellings very much take their design cues from nearby housing with particular reference to Prince Henry’s Court. Split face stone walling with ashlar detailing Newall Hall, Newall Carr Road, Otley to the heads and cills will provide a timeless palette which will retain a quality, timeless appearance and very much aligned to the more historic Otley housing provision.”
Located within walking distance of Prince Henry’s Grammar School and on a key city bus route, plans were originally submitted for the demolition of Newall Church Hall and development of eight semi-detached dwellings with associated greenspace and landscaping.
However, the application was withdrawn following feedback from the council which related to the development of protected areas of green space, loss of a non-designated heritage asset and the quality of the proposed site layout.
It adds: “The council advised that with regards to taking the scheme forward, the Applicant should consider the retention and conversion of the church hall, which would be a significant benefit in weighing up the planning balance.
“It was indicated that the retention of the church hall together with an improved layout of development on the area of protected greenspace would merit further discussion and the Council welcomed a pre-application submission.”
Historic England, consulted during the planning process, added: “On the basis of the information available to date, in our view you do not need to notify or consult us on this application under the relevant statutory provisions.”
A 21-day public consultation phase is expected to be launched on January 2, 2024 before it can go before the city council’s planning committee.