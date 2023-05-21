A total of 69 homes have been handed over to tenants at two new developments from Leeds City Council – and the schemes have brought with them “wider social benefits”.

They are the Tarnside and Mardale development in Seacroft, which saw 41 new houses built between York Road and Foundry Mill Street, and a further 28 homes in Holbeck on the site of former tower block Meynell Approach.

It comes as part of the authority’s Council Housing Growth Programme, with the properties built to energy efficient and eco-friendly specifications, which makes use of heat loss minimising windows, water saving devices and solar panels.

Coun Mohammed Rafique at a new Leeds City Council housing development in Seacroft, with Parklands Primary School pupils Harrison Hirst and Rihanna Kaye. Picture: Leeds City Council.

The Seacroft development was delivered for the council by Wates, while work in Holbeck was handled by United Living New Homes. Wates’ charitable arm, the Wates Family Enterprise Trust, awarded funding to a number of local community groups for projects such as food pantries and residential weekend trips for children, as well as the purchasing of kits and equipment for junior sports teams.

The company also ran site visits, work experience placements and apprenticeships for schools in Seacroft. The names of two new streets – Red Kite Court and Sunflower Close – were chosen by Parklands Primary School, Seacroft Grange Primary School and the SCOT (Seacroft Community On Top) group. Other benefits include investment in new equipment, surfacing and seating at the Seacroft Gardens play area.

Meanwhile in Holbeck, United Living New Homes safeguarded 15 apprenticeships and created four new jobs, held learning days for students at local colleges, and used a recycling scheme to collect waste wood from the building site.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, the council’s executive member for environment and housing, said: “We are determined to ensure Leeds is the best possible place to live – a city filled with thriving and inclusive communities where development and regeneration is shaped by the priorities of local people.

“By delivering quality homes which meet the current and future needs of our residents, the Council Housing Growth Programme has an important part to play in helping us achieve that aim. These properties in Seacroft and Holbeck also offer a perfect snapshot of the high standards of design and construction that tenants can expect from Leeds’s new generation of energy efficient council housing.

“It’s really pleasing, too, to see the wider social benefits that have come with the schemes. From apprenticeships to support for community groups, they show how partnership working and an inclusive vision for growth can positively impact the lives of people young and old.”