New 5G mast could be put up in Leeds city centre and would fill a 'hole' in mobile coverage

Telecoms bosses say the technology would fill a “hole” in mobile coverage in the area, around Dyer Street in the city centre.

The bus terminal sits just behind Leeds’ Kirkgate Market and the John Lewis superstore.

The bus terminal sits just behind Leeds' Kirkgate Market and the John Lewis superstore. Picture: Google

The building of the mast is subject to planning permission being given by the city council.

In papers attached to their planning application, CK Hutchinson Networks said: “The proposed column will ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location.

“It is an expectation that an individual can connect and use their mobile phone whenever and wherever they are.

“With the advent of new technology, under the banner of 5G, further advances are proposed and central government has seen the telecoms industry, and in particular 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development.”

The firm, who are based in Reading, added: “There is currently a hole in the coverage in this area of Leeds therefore a new site is required to provide the latest 3G, 4G and 5G technology.”

5G masts in other parts of the country have been criticised for being eyesores, mainly due to their height.

The applicants acknowledged that the mast would be taller than other surrounding infrastructure, but claimed this is “not a valid reason” for it to be rejected.

They wrote: “To suggest that it is inappropriate development because it is taller than adjacent lighting columns or road signage is no more relevant than suggesting that street lighting columns are inappropriate because they are taller than road signage or traffic lights.

“They are all essential pieces of infrastructure within a streetscene that carry out differing functions and therefore cannot be considered on the same merits.”