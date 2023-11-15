Nevisons Leap: Residents object to plan to turn former Pontefract pub into flats and shops
Concerns have been raised over loss of privacy if the proposals for the old Nevisons Leap pub get the go-ahead.
Those living near to the building also say it has become a magnet for crime and ant-social behaviour since it became empty.
Wakefield Council has received an application to turn the property, on Ferrybridge Road, into three retail units and three flats with 20 car parking spaces.
An objection to the plan from people living nearby says: “Will our privacy be invaded?
“The planning for flats will overlook our house and garden, now we can sit out with no visible neighbours.
“Will this be taken into consideration? This has been the case for the last 20 years.
“Security is also a big issue for us as we have had numerous problems over the last twelve months with anti-social behaviour from youths congregating, hurling abuse, throwing bricks at our windows, throwing rubbish into our garden, urinating through our fence, smoking substances, drug needles found, climbing on the roof, the list goes on.
“All this has been from the rear of The Nevisons Leap.
The objection adds: “The entrance is on a main road which is already busy and overstretched with parking issues.”
The council’s public health department has called for the number of flats to be reduced.
A document says: “The size of the proposed flats suggests an over-development of the building and will place itself at high risk of being overcrowded.”
Highways officers have also requested more information about car parking and vehicle access.
The former pub is named after notorious 17th century highwayman William Nevison.
Nevison is reputed to have made a spectacular leap across a deep cutting on his horse, which is now across Ferrybridge Road, while being pursued by constables to make his escape.