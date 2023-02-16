Lord Pizza, on Bradford Road in Tingley, had wanted to extend its licensed hours beyond its current midnight cut-off, though three nearby residents objected, fearing noise and disturbance. However, a council hearing on Tuesday was told the application had subsequently been withdrawn.

A second bid by the takeaway, for a 24/7 alcohol licence was altered, with that application instead limiting its request to sell booze between the hours of 9am and midnight. That includes sales off the premises when the takeaway itself isn’t open.

The shop already has a licence to sell alcohol between 4pm and 11am between Monday and Saturday and between 6pm and 10pm on Sunday. Neither the applicant or any objectors turned up at the hearing, at Civic Hall in Leeds.

But a statement read out on behalf of Lord Pizza’s licence holder, Feridon Ghaleh-Tak, said: “I’ve been operating this shop for 24 years and have always tried to give the best service to our customers. We’ve never had any complaints regarding sound or noise pollution and we always try to be co-operative with local communities and charities.”

The applicant added that he’d previously run a restaurant for four years and said that he’d undergone all the “required training” to maintain an alcohol licence. He also insisted that the takeaway “treats all our neighbours with respect”.

