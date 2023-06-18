Leeds City Council said it was trying to train more swimming teachers “every month” in a bid to grow capacity.

The news comes just days after the Swimming Teachers Association (STA) and Swim England said there were 12,000 vacancies across the country – a shortage the latter said needed “urgent” attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A backlog of lessons dating back to Covid, when pools were shut, is also a factor behind the waiting list, councillors on the council’s adults and health scrutiny board were told on Tuesday.

The Swimming Teachers Association (STA) said the shortage of teachers was a "serious issue"

Steve Baker, head of the council’s leisure arm, Active Leeds, said: “We do have waiting lists across the board in terms of swimming lessons.

“We’ve now 1,500 more children learning to swim than what we had pre-pandemic.

“There is a backlog from Covid when people weren’t able to get in the pool. We’re just trying to catch up on that front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are workforce issues which prohibit us a bit, because we don’t have the volume of teachers coming through.

“But we’ve made some big improvements. We are now training a lot more swimming teachers every month.”

Mr Baker said 90 per cent of schools across the city were using council-run pools for swimming lessons.

He added: “There are some challenges still, but we are starting to make some headway in terms of the waiting lists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the Swimming Teachers Association said more than 600,000 children across the country could be missing out on lessons and warned that many youngsters “may never learn a skill that could one day save their life”.

Dave Candler, the STA’s CEO, said: “The issue of swimming teacher shortages has been a subject of concern for the leisure industry for many years, with the pandemic exacerbating the problem as our initial research in 2021 identified.