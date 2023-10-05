A ‘man with a van’ has had his vehicle crushed after a fly-tipping investigation covering Bradford and Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Eastwood appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was found guilty of fly-tipping offences. Eastwood, 25, of Coppice Wood Crescent, Yeadon, lived at addresses in both Bradford and Leeds, during the period of the offences, beginning in July 2022.

His Ford Transit van was identified as being used to fly-tip waste on four separate occasions – twice in Bradford and twice in the Leeds area – after officers were alerted by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bradford dumping happened on Norbury Road, Ravenscliffe and Dock Lane in Shipley. On both occasions, he dumped general household waste.

A stock image of flytipping and Norbury Road in Shipley, where Eastwood dumped rubbish (Photo by National World/Google)

Both Bradford Council and Leeds City Council teams carried out investigations into the incidents, which were also caught on CCTV cameras. Eastwood denied being involved in any of the incidents but as the registered keeper of the van, he was legally responsible for the fly-tipping.

He told officers his occupation was as a ‘scrap man’ or ‘man with a van’ – but admitted to not having a licence to transport waste. His van was seized in November, with the assistance of West Yorkshire Police, and later crushed.

Mr Eastwood was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and an 18-month community order comprising 20 rehabilitative activity days and a six-month drug rehabilitation order. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to each council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, porfolio holder for healthy people and [laces at Bradford Council said: “This sends out a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and once it has been discovered, we will find those who do it and take action.

“This prosecution has only been made possible by the members of the public who reported it and close collaboration with our colleagues at Leeds City Council. We would urge anyone who suspects fly-tipping to report it.”

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space at Leeds City Council, said: “This is a fantastic result for residents across Leeds and Bradford, bringing a repeated fly-tipper to justice as we continue to crack down on environmental crime.