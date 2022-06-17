Leeds tourism trade rebounding strongly after £1bn pandemic hit

Visitor numbers over the last month are “comparable” with 2019 levels, figures from the Leeds Hotel and Venues Association have suggested.

Meanwhile, revenue for hotels and B&Bs is exceeding pre-pandemic levels, a meeting was told this week.

It is encouraging news for the sector following the damage done by Covid.

The Leeds economy took £1.9bn from visitor trade in 2019 – a figure that includes tourists spending in shops, restaurants and other places of leisure.

In 2020 however, that number dropped to £900m.

Leeds City Council’s chief officer for culture and economy, Eve Roodhouse, said the current situation was positive.

Asked about the current state of affairs at a scrutiny meeting, she said: “The Leeds Hotel and Venues Association report that occupancy rates are showing relatively strong signs of recovery.

“In the last 28 days, the numbers have been comparable with 2019, which is really positive.

“Perhaps it’s not surprising because we did host a major conference in Leeds in May, which was considered to have been very successful.”

Ms Roodhouse said that the Visit Leeds website was also getting more than twice the number of visitors compared to this time last year, when some Covid restrictions still lingered.

While footfall at Leeds Station during the week is hovering at around two thirds of pre-Covid levels, there are more weekend passengers than before, suggesting the leisure industry is resurgent.

However, pensioners are less likely to be out and about, especially in indoor settings.

Ms Roodhouse added: “We do know from some of our productions and theatres that some of our older audience is a little reluctant to return.