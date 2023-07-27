Leeds to attract more tourists under new plan that council says will create jobs and boost economy

It is hoped that by partnering up with councils in neighbouring cities, ideas can be shared to attract visitors to West Yorkshire.

As well as Leeds City Council, authorities in Bradford, Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees have signed up to the ‘Local Visitor Economy Partnership’, or LVEP.

It will work to get investment in the region and create jobs, and will be overseen by VisitEngland. There will be regular meetings of the LVEP chaired by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who said she was “thrilled” by the scheme.

It is hoped that the new tourism plan will draw more visitors to Leeds. Photo: Carl Milner Photography for Leeds City Council.

She added: “Through this new partnership, we can drive forward West Yorkshire’s tourism offer and give the sector the vital support it needs.

“Combining our strengths to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire, we’re ready to show the world why it’s the place to be.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We are delighted to have secured LVEP status and excited that we will now be working more closely with our neighbours so that together, we can showcase the very best West Yorkshire has to offer.

“Our region is a completely unique, vibrant and beautiful place which deserves an international spotlight. By working more collaboratively and sharing ideas, we can support each other in highlighting what makes our districts so remarkable individually whilst also collectively showing just how special West Yorkshire is as a region.”