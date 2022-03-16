Leeds taxi driver protest: Cars planning 'slow drive through' city centres on Friday

Drivers are protesting against the Suitability and Convictions Policy which was introduced across West Yorkshire in 2019/20,

The demonstration will be a go-slow drive through city centres across the region between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (March 18).

Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds City Council's response to proposed demonstration from 4pm until 6pm on Friday 18th March

The council expect there to be disruption and delays caused by the demonstration and would advise everyone to avoid travelling during this time if possible.

Taxi and private hire drivers have raised concerns regarding the proposals for how minor motoring convictions such as speeding would be considered.

Councillors in Leeds agreed to pause the implementation of that part of the suitability policy to review the proposals and agree a further period of consultation.

The results of the consultation are currently being analysed with a final decision due to be made later this year.

Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Debra Coupar, said:

“Throughout the consultation, the council has met with trade representatives to listen to their views and ensure they are kept informed of progress. A working group of councillors and trade representatives has been arranged to continue to discuss the Convictions and Suitability Policy and other matters of concern to the taxi and private hire trade.

"We are pleased to say some significant progress has been made recently. The council is disappointed that members have now decided to take this action which has the potential to cause unnecessary disruption to people travelling on Friday evening.

“The council is committed to consultation at all levels and will always be prepared to listen and reply to any areas of concern raised by the trade in a constructive manner.”

City council councils ask Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation to call off the action and return to meaningful discussions as part of the new working group.