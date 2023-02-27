Developers L&S Leeds Ltd want to build 108 studio apartments on 1 Headrow Court, opposite Leeds Town Hall. The flats would be spread across four buildings, with en-suites, kitchenettes and shared amenity space. The proposals also include a cycle store, laundry room and bin store, as several of the studios would be accessible.

The building group is located on the south side of The Headrow and to the west of Park Cross Street. The buildings were purpose-built for office use in the 1990s and were most recently occupied by National Westminster Bank Plc before becoming vacant.

The buildings are not listed but are located within the boundary of the Leeds City Centre Conservation Area and form part of the setting of Grade I listed Leeds Town Hall.

Developers want to build 108 student flats in the vacant office blocks in Leeds city centre (Photo: Google)

In the plans submitted to Leeds City Council, building A would be home to 63 studios, while the remaining 45 studios would be spread across buildings B, C and D. Developers said they acknowledged a shift in students living in Leeds city centre, rather than traditional student areas.

The application said: “The proposed development would provide a total of 108 no. bed spaces in a sustainable City Centre location which is within short walking distance of multiple amenities, facilities and the city’s main universities.

