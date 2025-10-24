Leeds shop’s bid for alcohol licence sparks health and anti-social behaviour fears

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds. placeholder image
Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds. | Simon Hulme
A shop could get a new licence to sell alcohol despite concerns over excessive drinking in a west Leeds community.

Councillors are set to decide on an application for a premises licence for 24-26 Tong Road in Wortley at a hearing on Tuesday, October 28.

The current operators are seeking a licence to sell drinks until 11pm daily after reaching an agreement with the police to reduce the opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council’s public health team objected to the application, raising concerns over problem drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Their objection report said the shop was in one of the poorest areas of Leeds.

It said: “People living in deprived areas are many times more likely to experience alcohol related harm or die of an alcohol related cause.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council report said the shop had its previous licence revoked in April after a formal review was sought by West Yorkshire Police.

The new applicant first sought to serve alcohol until 11.30pm and open the shop until midnight daily.

Councillors will consider the revised application at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.

They will have the option of granting, refusing or allowing the licence with additional conditions.

Related topics:CouncillorsAlcohol
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice