Leeds Liberal Democrats criticise city council's 'plant your own tree' scheme

The local authority launched a pilot sponsorship scheme this week which will allow residents to pay £150 to plant a semi-mature tree on a nearby grass verge.

The overall costs of planting each tree will be heavily subsidised by the government-funded White Rose Forest, while the scheme itself will be driven by the charity Trees for Streets, in partnership with the council.

But local Lib Dems have attacked the move, which they’ve branded a “leafy suburb subsidy”, as they claim it will only benefit areas that are already full of trees and green coverage.

The Labour administration hit back, saying they were “astounded” by the criticism.

But Lib Dem group leader Stewart Golton said the £150 figure was “unaffordable to most people in Leeds in a cost-of-living crisis”.

His party colleague, Coun Conrad Hart-Brooke added: “We are lucky that Leeds is a relatively green city, but some parts are greener than others, and this scheme effectively makes the city’s green gap wider by acting as a leafy suburb subsidy.

“I can’t see there being many customers in the city’s council estates that have a spare £150 to spend on a tree. As for those living on streets without a grass verge, they don’t even get a look in.

“Effectively, the council is promoting a scheme that offers public subsidy to enhance the neighbourhoods of the haves, and ignores the needs of the have-nots who live in areas with the least number of street trees.

Launching the scheme earlier this week, the council suggested neighbours could crowdfund and club together to buy a single tree should they wish.

Responding to the Lib Dems’ comments, Coun Mohammed Rafique, Labour’s executive member for environment, said: “I am astounded that the Liberal Democrats are criticising an initiative to increase the number of trees in the city.

“We know that not every street in Leeds will be suitable for a tree but we are encouraging local communities to consider one for those that are.

“We of course recognise the difficulties caused by the current cost-of-living crisis and we are not suggesting that individuals need to pay for these trees themselves. Communities, schools and clubs can group together and fundraise if sponsoring a tree is something they would like to do.