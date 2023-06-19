Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds gay sauna Steam Complex submits plans to open new private adult members club in Armley

Plans have been submitted to open a private adult members club in Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

The application has been put forward to transform a vacant basement unit in Armley Road, previously used as a storage room for a pet shop, into the adult club.

It has now been confirmed that the application was submitted on behalf of gay sauna Steam Complex, which operates from the nearby Pandora swingers' club on Ledgard Way during the day.

Steam Complex is looking to open a new club in the Armley Road to extend its opening hours into the evening, while continuing to operate from the Pandora site for the time being.

Sauna Complex operates from Pandora swingers club (pictured) during the day, and is looking to open a new site to extend its opening hours into the eveningSauna Complex operates from Pandora swingers club (pictured) during the day, and is looking to open a new site to extend its opening hours into the evening
Sauna Complex operates from Pandora swingers club (pictured) during the day, and is looking to open a new site to extend its opening hours into the evening

The proposed club will include a lounge and a bar serving non-alcoholic drinks only, as well as 12 private rooms, a locker room and showers. It seeks to open between 7pm-12pm on Sunday-Thursday, and 7pm-2am on Friday-Saturday.

