Leeds gay sauna Steam Complex submits plans to open new private adult members club in Armley
The application has been put forward to transform a vacant basement unit in Armley Road, previously used as a storage room for a pet shop, into the adult club.
It has now been confirmed that the application was submitted on behalf of gay sauna Steam Complex, which operates from the nearby Pandora swingers' club on Ledgard Way during the day.
Steam Complex is looking to open a new club in the Armley Road to extend its opening hours into the evening, while continuing to operate from the Pandora site for the time being.
The proposed club will include a lounge and a bar serving non-alcoholic drinks only, as well as 12 private rooms, a locker room and showers. It seeks to open between 7pm-12pm on Sunday-Thursday, and 7pm-2am on Friday-Saturday.