The application has been put forward to transform a vacant basement unit in Armley Road, previously used as a storage room for a pet shop, into the adult club.

It has now been confirmed that the application was submitted on behalf of gay sauna Steam Complex, which operates from the nearby Pandora swingers' club on Ledgard Way during the day.

Steam Complex is looking to open a new club in the Armley Road to extend its opening hours into the evening, while continuing to operate from the Pandora site for the time being.

Sauna Complex operates from Pandora swingers club (pictured) during the day, and is looking to open a new site to extend its opening hours into the evening