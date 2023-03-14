News you can trust since 1890
Leeds fly-tippers dump everything from microwaves to scooters in city's drains - and lift up grates to do it

Children’s toys, scooters and kitchen appliances are among the items that have been dumped into the drainage system in Leeds.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

Broken toasters and microwaves have also been found by council staff responsible for maintaining gullies across the city. It has prompted the local authority to urge local residents to dispose of their waste responsibly and to avoid flushing items that might cause blockages down the toilet.

The revelation about the kind of items being fly-tipped was made during a meeting of the Outer North East Community Committee on Monday. Eleanor Jordan, an engineer in the highway maintenance team, said: “Gully pots are not rubbish bins. You’d be surprised what we pull out of the gullies. We’ve had toasters, scooters, children’s toys and microwaves.

Expressing surprise at the determination of some fly-tippers, she added: “The effort to actually lift the grate must be greater than just putting it in a wheelie bin.”

Leeds councillors heard how highways maintenance staff have retrieved all manner of items from the city's drainage system. Picture: James Hardisty
Ms Jordan said the UK’s drainage system was struggling to function as a whole, with most of the infrastructure having been built in the Victorian era to serve far fewer houses. But speaking to councillors serving the city’s Wetherby, Harewood and Alwoodley wards, she said unnecessary blockages were a frequent problem too.

So-called fatbergs are a chronic issue in sewers when non-perishable items club together and form a blockage. Ms Jordan said: “We as residents are filling our sewers with items that are not biodegradable. These form most of the blockages. These are most notably fat, oil and baby wipes. I must stress these things should not be poured down sinks, tipped into gullies or flushed down toilets.”

