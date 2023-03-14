Broken toasters and microwaves have also been found by council staff responsible for maintaining gullies across the city. It has prompted the local authority to urge local residents to dispose of their waste responsibly and to avoid flushing items that might cause blockages down the toilet.

The revelation about the kind of items being fly-tipped was made during a meeting of the Outer North East Community Committee on Monday. Eleanor Jordan, an engineer in the highway maintenance team, said: “Gully pots are not rubbish bins. You’d be surprised what we pull out of the gullies. We’ve had toasters, scooters, children’s toys and microwaves.

Expressing surprise at the determination of some fly-tippers, she added: “The effort to actually lift the grate must be greater than just putting it in a wheelie bin.”

Leeds councillors heard how highways maintenance staff have retrieved all manner of items from the city's drainage system. Picture: James Hardisty

Ms Jordan said the UK’s drainage system was struggling to function as a whole, with most of the infrastructure having been built in the Victorian era to serve far fewer houses. But speaking to councillors serving the city’s Wetherby, Harewood and Alwoodley wards, she said unnecessary blockages were a frequent problem too.