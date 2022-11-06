City councillors say they’re fed up with “compromising” over three-bed homes, of which there’s felt to be a serious shortage locally.

It comes as the proposed redevelopment of an old industrial site on Kirkstall Road stalled, mainly because of that issue.

More than 600 new dwellings have been earmarked for the old Arla Foods site, around a quarter-of-a-mile away from Leeds’ western ring road.

But a city council’s plans panel delayed a decision on the plans at a meeting on Thursday, amid frustration that just 10 per cent of the proposed homes would be three-beds.

The council asks developers to ensure at least 20 per cent of any new homes are three-beds, but has frequently accepted schemes with fewer in recent years.

This is often because property builders insist their developments aren’t viable otherwise, with smaller one-bed homes making them more money.

But in a scathing attack on the industry as a whole at Thursday’s meeting, Conservative councillor Dan Cohen said too many schemes weren’t getting “anywhere near” the target.

He told the proceedings: “We’ve said what we believe, as a matter of policy, is the right number of bedrooms that should be included in developments that come forward.

“I’m not going to celebrate the snail-paced movement towards this, because it’s just not good enough.

“We need more three-bedroom prooperties across the city in these developments, but particularly in the centre. It’s essential.”

Fellow panel member and Morley Borough Independent (MBI) councillor Robert Finnigan added: “We need to start saying ‘this isn’t good enough’. We’re not prepared to accept compromise after compromise after compromise.

“Because ultimately we’re building communities for the future and they need to be sustainable.

“An over-reliance on one-bed flats, because they’ll make you more money and an under-reliance on three-bed flats means this (application) is unacceptable.”

Councillors offered more positive views on the design of the proposed Kirkstall Road development, with several branding its appearance “inoffensive”.

However, they also expressed concerns about a perceived lack of green space associated with the flats and a shortage of balconies, with just 97 of the 618 properties set to get one.

Following the panel’s vote to delay making a decision on the plans, applicants Glenbrook will be now be asked to adjust the scheme accordingly.