It comes after police enforced a closure order at the 'bunnyfields' in Calverley in 2021 after a spate of anti-social behaviour and nuisance bikes. According to councillors Amanda Carter and Trish Smith, areas in Calverley and Pudsey have been damaged by anti-social bikers on farmland and playing fields, to the extent they are not fit for animals to graze there and causing noise nuisance and alleged threatening behaviour towards residents.

Damage has also been reported to barriers and fences designed to keep motorised vehicles away from green spaces and off of public rights of way, including the expensive anti-quad bike barrier at the foot of Ravenscliffe Road.

Councillor Amanda Carter (Calverley and Farsley Ward) said: “Cllr Andrew Carter and I have spent hours of our time trying to solve this issue, however, it can’t be sorted out unless all the agencies agree to work together and put a stop to this sort of anti-social behaviour. It simply is not acceptable for property to be damaged and local people’s quality of life affected, not to mention reports of threats from some quad bikers and off road bikers.

Police in west Leeds enforced a closure order at the 'bunnyfields', Calverley, in 2021 following a spate of anti-social behaviour and nuisance bikers (Photo: WYP)

“The council used to have park rangers on off road bikes, who assisted the police. This really worked and it’s time the administration stopped spending money on pet projects and put some funding into sorting this problem out.”

The councillors are meeting with a number of council departments and partner agencies including the police to determine how best to tackle anti-social off-road biking, and what practical measures can be implemented and how best the council can be placed to assist.

