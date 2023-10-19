Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Leeds councillor warns public toilet shortage a ‘barrier’ for older people exercising

A shortage of public toilets in Leeds is discouraging older people in the city from getting out and about, it’s been claimed.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wetherby councillor Penny Stables said the issue was proving a “barrier” to elderly citizens being able to walk and cycle.

Pre-pandemic data suggests Leeds has just 37 public toilets, which equates to around one for every 22,000 residents. Several of those are at the likes of cemeteries and libraries, rather than in the middle of busy shopping areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The city council is in the middle of a three year pilot scheme in the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill areas, which is trying to tackle underlying social problems that make walking and cycling less attractive.

Most Popular
Pre-pandemic data suggests Leeds has just 37 public toilets, which equates to around one for every 22,000 residents. Picture: Getty ImagesPre-pandemic data suggests Leeds has just 37 public toilets, which equates to around one for every 22,000 residents. Picture: Getty Images
Pre-pandemic data suggests Leeds has just 37 public toilets, which equates to around one for every 22,000 residents. Picture: Getty Images

One issue under consideration is the number of public toilets, councillors a meeting of the council’s climate emergency advisory committee were told on Monday.

Councillor Stables, who was elected in Wetherby for the Green Party earlier this year, asked if the number of toilet facilities across Leeds might increase.

She said: “I think actually that’s a barrier in terms of active travel and particularly in terms of the older population.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’re worried about going too far in case there are no public toilets.

“I think it would increase participation in active travel, if there were more public toilets.”

Anna Frearson, a consultant in public health at the council, said she was unsure if there’d be a city-wide increase off the back of the trial scheme.

She told the meeting: “The pilot is within Burmantofts, Harehills, and Richmond Hill, so there’s no plans at this moment in time to go any further than that.

“It’s very much about what we need in that local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So ‘no’ is the short answer. But it’s definitely part of the approach (with the pilot scheme), in terms of making sure people can walk and have the facilities they need.

“I don’t know if it will increase the numbers (city-wide), I really don’t at this point.”

Related topics:LeedsWetherbyGreen Party