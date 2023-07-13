People living in Morley are forced to travel to Pudsey or Middleton to dump their waste, rather than make the far shorter trip to Nab Lane in Birstall, where a recycling centre is closer. That’s because households are generally only allowed to use waste tips in their local authority area.

But West Yorkshire’s mayor Tracy Brabin has admitted the policy can discourage people from disposing of their waste responsibly, but she’s resisted calls to lead cross-council talks aimed at reversing it. Morley Borough Independent (MBI) councillors say the move would improve the environment and recycling rates.

Speaking at a Q&A with the mayor at a full council meeting on Wednesday, MBI councillor Oliver Newton said: “Councils in West Yorkshire will only accept waste from their own taxpayers, meaning some have to travel many miles to recycle and the strain of that causes some to fly tip.

Residents in Morley have to travel miles to recycling centres like this one in Pudsey (Photo by Google)

“However, Leeds City Council already has an arrangement with Bradford Council to allows its residents to access the household waste site at Otley. As mayor, will you intervene to look to strengthen your environmental ambitions by getting other councils to allow similar arrangements?

“For example, so that Morley residents can access the Nab Lane site at Birstall in Kirklees, rather than having to drive all the way to Pudsey?”

In response, Mayor Brabin said: “You’ll know waste management is a local matter managed individually by local authority partners based on where you pay your council tax. But I understand the core of your question. It can sometimes dissuade people from taking waste to a site.”

