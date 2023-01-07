Senior city councillor Mohammed Rafique said cars being parked on streets all day made it harder for bin crews to access some areas. But he praised the service provided by staff as “exemplary”, with less than 0.2 per cent of all collections missed across the last calendar year.

The issue was raised at a council scrutiny meeting on Thursday morning, where Conservative councillor Paul Wadsworth suggested the council’s “performance on paper” was “not what we see on daily basis”.

Councillor Wadsworth, who represents Guiseley and Rawdon said: “It’s the most annoying thing when you pay your council tax and then you come home and your bin hasn’t been collected.”

In response, Councillor Rafique, who is the Labour administration’s executive member for environment, said: “I’ve never hidden from the fact that we’ll always miss bins for various reasons (There’s) vehicle obstruction and more cars parked on our streets than ever before because more and more people are working from home. In the past when people left their homes and went into the office, it was somewhat easier to navigate through some narrow, difficult streets. There’s also vehicle breakdowns, roadworks and sometimes we have a shortage of crews.”

Councillor Rafique said the refuse service had improved its performance in 2022, after acknowledging there were “difficulties” in the late summer of 2021. A spate of missed collections around that time was blamed on a rise in household waste from home deliveries and annual leave being taken by crews, as Covid restrictions ended.

